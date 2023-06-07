Frazer Brabant death: Four convicted over 2019 murder case
Four men have been found guilty of murdering a man found injured in a garden more than three years ago.
Frazer Brabant, 31, was found with serious head injuries lying in the front garden in Gershwin Road, Basingstoke, on 31 October 2019.
He was taken to hospital where he remained in a coma. He died almost three months later.
The men, convicted at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday, will face sentencing at a date yet to be set.
They are:
- Forhad Miah, 32, of Chestnuts Close, Oakley
- James O'Connor, 24, of Fairfield, Whitchurch
- Lee Wood, 32, of no fixed abode
- Scott Neale, 35, of Spindle Close, Oakridge, Basingstoke
Wood, Miah and Neale were also found guilty of violent disorder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
Ricky Lewis, 40, of Candover Court, Basingstoke, has been found guilty of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and not guilty of violent disorder.
He will also be sentenced at the same court at a later date.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a post-mortem examination found Mr Brabant had been struck multiple times to the head by a heavy, sharp-edged object described as a machete or sword-type weapon.
At least one of the blows "caused catastrophic brain damage", the force said.
