Isle of Wight schools saved from risk of closure
Controversial plans to close four Isle of Wight schools have been scrapped.
Isle of Wight Council unveiled proposals last month to address a surplus of more than 200 school places by closing Cowes Primary School, St Mary's RC Primary School in Ryde and Wroxall Primary School.
Chillerton and Rookley Primary School was also set for closure through its amalgamation with Godshill Primary.
But the council has since made a U-turn after a public backlash and a petition.
Councillor Debbie Andre, member for children's services, education and lifelong skills, said the authority had listened to residents.
"We understand how valued our schools are within their local communities and regret any distress that has been caused by the suggested consultations," she said.
'Low birth rates'
A petition to save St Mary's RC Primary School has been signed by more than 1,100 people.
According to the petition, the report proposing the closure of the school was published before a consultation between the council, school staff and parents.
The authority initially said the proposals were put forward "amid a significant fall in reception pupils and challenges around teacher recruitment and retention".
It said there had been 213 vacant reception places in 2022-23, the equivalent of seven classes.
The council stressed the proposed changes were not a reflection on the work of the schools' current staff and leadership, or on the quality of teaching.
It said the plans were instead "a direct result of the significant reduction in the number of reception-aged children entering the school system".
"One factor that accounts for this decrease is a fall in birth rates on the Island, which also reflects the national trend," the authority previously said in a statement.
Last year a group of school leaders on the island warned keeping too many schools open risked condemning pupils to a mediocre education.
The council is expected to rethink how to address the surplus places.
