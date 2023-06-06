Southampton: Roads shut as firefighters tackle city centre blaze

Southampton flat fireHIWFRS
Roads have been closed while crews tackle the first-floor flat fire on the High Street

Several roads have been closed in a city centre after a fire broke out at a flat.

Fire crews from across Southampton were sent to the first-floor flat above a restaurant on the High Street shortly before 07:00 BST.

Hampshire fire service said crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the property .

The service said the fire was out but roads would remain shut for several hours while crews dampen down.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

HIWFRS
The fire service said crews remain at the flat to dampen down and check neighbouring properties "for any signs of fire spread"

