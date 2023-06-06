Southampton: Roads shut as firefighters tackle city centre blaze
Several roads have been closed in a city centre after a fire broke out at a flat.
Fire crews from across Southampton were sent to the first-floor flat above a restaurant on the High Street shortly before 07:00 BST.
Hampshire fire service said crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the property .
The service said the fire was out but roads would remain shut for several hours while crews dampen down.
People are being urged to avoid the area.
