Basingstoke flat complex blaze began by accident - fire service
- Published
A fire investigation team believes the cause of a fire at a three-storey apartment complex in Hampshire was accidental.
More than 80 firefighters tackled the blaze in Basingstoke on 27 May and residents had to be evacuated.
A spokesperson from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said at this stage the investigation team was treating the fire as an accident.
A fund has been set up by Basingstoke Voluntary Action to help residents.
Housing association Vivid also confirmed it was providing funds for tenants to buy emergency supplies and that everyone had been found temporary accommodation.
The fire service previously ruled out rumours the cause was a barbecue on a balcony.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said its investigation team remained overnight at the scene in Oakridge Road.
The cause is yet to be determined, but a service spokesperson confirmed it was being treated as accidental.
Fire crews from St Mary's, Beaulieu, Wickham, Yateley, Alton, Eastleigh, Whitchurch, Winchester, Rushmoor, Fleet, Sutton Scotney, Tadley and Basingstoke were all sent to the scene at about 15:20 BST.
Basingstoke Voluntary Action worked with Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council to set up the community fund.
Chief executive of the action group, Tony Capon, said: "We know people are keen to show their support and offer things they think may be needed. This is so kind and caring.
"There will be a variety of different things that those affected need, so this fund is the best way of supporting them, rather than donations of items that they may not need."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.