Man and juvenile arrested after baby donkey stolen from Hook farm
- Published
A man and a juvenile have been arrested on suspicion of theft after a baby donkey was stolen from a farm.
Two-month-old Moon was snatched from a field at Miller's Ark Animals in Hook, Hampshire, on 15 May.
After a two-week search, the foal was found in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire and reunited with her mother.
Hampshire Constabulary arrested two people in Beaconsfield as part of an ongoing investigation. They have since been released on bail.
The force worked with the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce to arrest the two suspects.
The man was also arrested on suspicion of theft after officers found a stolen agricultural vehicle in a post-arrest search.
In a statement, the rural crime team confirmed Moon was found "unharmed" on Wednesday and reunited with her mother, Astra.
Before the foal was found, a Facebook post from the farm was shared thousands of times and it provided regular updates on possible sightings.
Sgt Stuart Ross, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said the force had received "countless calls and online reports" with possible sightings and lines of inquiry.
Pam Jessopp, a farm volunteer, previously told BBC Radio Berkshire she wanted to thank the public for their help and that the baby donkey "appears well and has been looked after".
"We are beyond excited... you always hold out hope but as the timeframe and the time window got larger you do wonder if she would be found or not," she added.
Hampshire police confirmed they were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the theft.
