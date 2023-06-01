Andrew Penney wins wheelchair tennis title after eligibility battle
A wheelchair tennis player has won an international title two months after a long battle to prove his eligibility.
Andrew Penney, 18, was banned from competing at the highest level for 10 months while waiting for an assessment of his complex regional pain syndrome.
In March, medical experts agreed he could remain classified as an elite disability sport competitor.
Mr Penney, from West Tisted, Hampshire, won his first International Tennis Federation singles title on Sunday.
He triumphed in Bulle, Switzerland, taking home both the men's singles and doubles titles.
The teenager played several sports including tennis at county level until a toenail operation in 2018 left him unable to stand.
He was subsequently diagnosed with CRPS and allodynia - a pain condition - in his right foot.
The trauma later led to mental health difficulties and an inability to remember events, family or friends before May 2019, his mother Linda explained.
In March, experts allowed that the muscle wastage from his condition qualified him to enter international wheelchair tennis tournaments.
The teenager said: "It's been difficult with people constantly telling me you're not going to be allowed to play.
"If you can't walk, then why should you not be able to be classified. Hopefully the process will change so nobody else has to go through what I've gone through."
