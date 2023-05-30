Sharon Randall death: Man jailed over fatal crash in Southsea
- Published
A motorist who was speeding when his car hit and killed a woman has been jailed.
Sharon Randall, 55, died when she was struck by Danny Connaghan's car in Southsea, Hampshire, on 3 August 2021.
Conaghan, 34, from Portsmouth, admitted causing death by dangerous driving at a hearing in March.
At Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison and was banned from driving for 10 years.
Ms Randall, from Southsea, died at the scene after being struck by the Vauxhall Corsa in Winston Churchill Avenue shortly after 21:30 BST.
In a tribute, she was described as "a huge character that neither family, friends nor others who knew her will ever forget".
