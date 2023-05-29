Basingstoke apartment complex fire not suspicious, say police
The cause of a fire at a three-storey apartment complex in Hampshire is not suspicious, police confirm.
More than 80 firefighters tackled the blaze in Basingstoke on Saturday and the residents were evacuated.
Housing association Vivid said it was providing funds for tenants to buy emergency supplies. It added everyone had been found temporary accommodation.
The fire service said it had ruled out rumours the cause was a barbecue on a balcony.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said its investigation team had remained overnight at the scene in Oakridge Road, and the cause was still to be determined.
On Monday, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "The cause of this fire has now been determined as non suspicious."
Fire crews from St Mary's, Beaulieu, Wickham, Yateley, Alton, Eastleigh, Whitchurch, Winchester, Rushmoor, Fleet, Sutton Scotney, Tadley and Basingstoke were all sent to the scene at about 15:20 BST on Saturday.
The fire service said the blaze was put out by 00:51 on Sunday, with some crews remaining at the site during the night to "monitor, damping down and working with partner agencies to assess damage to the building".
Glen Bowyer, Chief Fire Officer, said no-one had been injured in the blaze.
He said the fire had spread into the roof and then across into several flats and had caused fire, smoke and water damage - "significant damage to a number of households".
Mr Bowyer added: "We do know there were rumours [the cause was] a barbecue on a balcony - this has been discounted."
Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council said it planned to work with voluntary partners to set up a donation scheme to help displaced families.
