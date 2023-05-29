Ryde murder arrests as man dies after assault
Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died following an assault.
Police were called to reports of a man seriously assaulted in Park Road, Ryde, at 03:17 BST on Sunday, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
The victim, aged in his 30s, died on the way to hospital, the force added.
It said it believed it was in isolated incident and those involved were known to each other. The man's next of kin have been informed, the force said.
A 27-year-old man from Sandown, a man from Ryde, also 27, and 24-year-old woman from Shanklin have all been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Andrea Douglas said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family today and we are working hard to understand the exact circumstances of what happened last night."
She urged anyone with information to contact the force.
