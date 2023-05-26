Romsey: Tribute to George Dillon,19, killed in crash
A family has paid tribute to a 19-year-old man who died after his car crashed into a tree.
George Dillon was driving a VW Golf when it came off Lee Lane in Romsey, Hampshire, on 18 May.
Mr Dillon, from the town, was taken to hospital where he later died. Police have appealed for witnesses.
Paying tribute, his family described him as their "hero" and said he had "a heart as big as a mountain and would do anything for anybody".
They added: "George's studies came to fruition just days ago when he passed his final year studying agriculture engineering with merit and we couldn't be more proud.
"He loved country music, farming and his biggest loves of all were tractors and his cowboy boots."
