Mein Schiff 3: Largest ship to enter Portsmouth harbour arrives
The largest ship to ever enter Portsmouth has arrived in the harbour.
Mein Schiff 3, which has more than 2,000 German passengers onboard, is 965ft (294m) long - beating the record set by Virgin's 909ft-long (277m) long Valiant Lady.
The €360m TUI vessel, named after the German for "my ship", arrived from Liverpool at about 05:30 BST.
It has been operational since 2014 and boasts 15 bars and nine restaurants. It has a 1,000-strong crew.
It previously made headlines for being the first ship to visit Dominica after Hurricane Maria in 2017, and again during the pandemic after 2,899 crew members had to isolate after some tested positive for Covid-19.
Mein Schiff 3 will leave for Bremerhaven, Germany, at 19:00.