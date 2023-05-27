Florist's Peter Rabbit display wins Chelsea in Bloom contest
A Hampshire florist whose floral Peter Rabbit display has won a competition said she hoped it would inspire people.
Emma Newson-Smith won the Chelsea in Bloom contest, decorating the entrance to the 11 Cadogan Gardens hotel in London.
The 45-year-old owner of Arcade Flowers in Ringwood, Hampshire, said it took 13 hours to set up the display.
Her floral composition features almost 200 plants and flowers including roses, delphiniums and hydrangeas.
But it also includes a vertical "vegetable patch" with cabbages, tomatoes and lettuce.
"It was a demonstration of how you can grow things at home yourself if you have not got enough space," Ms Newson-Smith explained.
She said she could not believe it when she was told her display had won the contest.
The Chelsea in Blossom competition asks local retailers in Chelsea to adorn their venues with creative designs.
Ms Newson- Smith said she was chosen by 11 Cadogan Gardens hotel to produce their display.
