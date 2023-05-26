Southampton's celebrated figures shown in portrait exhibition
Portraits of celebrated figures who have links to Southampton are being shown in a new exhibition in the city.
The exhibition includes Jane Austen, Spitfire designer R.J. Mitchell, Titanic's captain Edward John Smith, Craig David and Paralympic athlete Aaron Phipps.
It features more than 40 works from the National Portrait Gallery with portraits from the city's collections.
Creative Connections, at the City Art Gallery, runs at until 30 September.
New portraits in charcoal have been created by GCSE art students from Cantell School with local artist Pete Codling.
The portraits, which capture people the students chose to represent the city, will be displayed alongside the collections from both galleries.
Pete Codling, said: "Their choices for the exhibition have been enlightening, from the humble and heroic to the unsung and most deserving."
Others in the exhibition include the city's first female mayor Lucia Foster Welch, TV presenter Chris Packham and former Southampton striker Alan Shearer.
A series of free arts and history workshops, talks and tours are set to run alongside the exhibition.
It brings together the collections of the National Portrait Gallery and Southampton City Art Gallery and Museums.
Founded in 1856, the National Portrait Gallery tells the story of Britain through portraits.
