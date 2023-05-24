Tipner: Plans for 221 more homes set for approval
Plans to build an extra 221 homes as part of a major redevelopment are set to be approved.
The homes for land north of Stamshaw Junior School in Portsmouth would be part of the Tipner East scheme.
Portsmouth councillors have been recommended to agree the proposals at a meeting on 31 May.
The new homes - proposed by Bellway Homes Ltd and Homes England - will be in addition to the 835 already set to be built at the site.
Developers said the latest plans were an "important part" of the wider redevelopment scheme.
But dozens of residents have objected to the proposals and 378 people signed a petition against them.
Resident Tracey Lewis - who is coordinating the petition - said the development would "completely blight the area" for people living nearby.
She said the proposed access routes to the new estate were unsuitable and could turn other roads in Stamshaw and Tipner into rat runs.
Neither council highways officers nor National Highways have raised objections.
In an official report, Portsmouth City Council officers said the application was "complex" and would take "a significant period of time to complete" if approved.
"However, there are significant planning benefits in redeveloping this vacant site," they added.
Several plans to redevelop Tipner East and Tipner West have been put forward during the past years, including controversial proposals for a development which could include land being reclaimed from the sea.
