Hampshire charity forced to end 'lifeline' family support
- Published
A charity that helps struggling families is facing its own crisis as a lack of money has forced it to cut services.
Home-Start Hampshire has closed two of its family support groups in Waterlooville and Southampton.
The groups offered support and practical help to parents and children coping with isolation, stress, mental health problems, and money worries.
An urgent fundraising campaign is now under way.
The charity said more volunteers are needed to visit families who have lost their support groups.
"I'm sad. I just want to cry," said Sarah, who struggles with anxiety and has brought her children, Tommy, six, Kaine, four, and Lillian, three, to the group over the years.
Sarah is watching Lillian and her friend run around the Acorn Centre in Waterlooville, pushing a doll in a buggy, for the last time before the group closes.
"It gets me out the house, it gets my kids playing with other kids, socialising and making friends and I'm making friends and so I'm getting that confidence to be able to get out without worrying about it," she said.
"It's scary losing it - all the support."
Another mum, Chloe, said she is "absolutely gutted" the centre is closing.
Her three-year-old son Grayson has additional needs and she also has a one-year-old daughter called Honey.
She said: "My son relies on routine and structure.
"For him, it's going to be a big change. In the current climate as well, it's so hard.
"Those things that we get donated, it's such a great help."
Home-Start Hampshire's Chief Executive Glen Mallen said: "We are the lifeline families depend on to help themselves back to solid ground. But now we need our own lifeline.
"It's a desperate situation and I'm appealing to anyone who can help support our vital community service - whether that's by doubling any donation through the Aviva Community Fund Campaign or volunteering."
Home-Start Hampshire supports 700 families a year and groups in Maybush, Southampton, Havant, Aldershot and Gosport remain open.
Support groups run by separate branches of Home-Start, including Winchester and the north west of Hampshire, are not affected.
The Charities Aid Foundation has called the current cost of living crisis a "perfect storm" for charities, adding that "rising costs and rising numbers of people in need, are coinciding with an apparent fall in donations and other sources of funding, like grants".
