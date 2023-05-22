Motorcyclist jailed for killing pensioner in Southsea crash
- Published
A motorcyclist who crashed and killed a pensioner while driving at speeds of up to 75mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed for four years.
Kenneth Cullen, 76, died when he was hit by Mohammed Raja's bike in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, in November 2021.
Raja, 22, from Haringey in London, admitted at Portsmouth Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving.
Raja, who was riding with a pillion passenger, was also banned from driving for two years after his release.
Hampshire Constabulary said Mr Cullen, from Midhurst, West Sussex, had been crossing the road with his wife when he was struck by Raja's bike at 14:00 GMT on 8 November.
PC Kelly Hargreaves said: "Had Raja not been riding at such dangerous high speeds he may have seen Mr Cullen and been able to avoid this devastating collision.
"Raja treated the streets of Southsea like a race track and it was this utter disregard for the lives of others that caused this tragic loss of life."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.