Cowes Floating Bridge: Chain ferry pulled from service
Crossings on the Isle of Wight's chain ferry remain paused for a third day.
The Isle of Wight Floating Bridge, which crosses from East Cowes to Cowes, has not run since Saturday evening.
Isle of Wight Council is yet to give fuller details on what has caused Floating Bridge No 6 to stop running crossings.
A launch for foot passengers and cyclists will run while it is halted. Motorists face a 12-mile detour via Newport.
The Cowes ferry was last out of service for 12 days in March for its safety inspection.
The £3.2 million vessel, which runs between Cowes and East Cowes, has been plagued with breakdowns and problems, including broken chains, excessive noise and cars scraping their bumpers since it started service in 2017.
