Southampton taxi driver jailed for sex attack on woman
A taxi driver has been jailed for sexually assaulting a woman in his cab, prompting a police appeal for other potential victims to contact them.
The woman's friends found her in an impaired state and unable to recall the attack after a night out in Southampton in October 2022, police said.
Hardeep Landa, 30, of Northumberland Road pleaded guilty to assault by penetration and two sexual assaults.
He was jailed for six years and eight months at Southampton Crown Court.
'So dirty'
In a victim statement recorded by the police, the 21-year-old woman recalled being told later what had happened to her in the early hours of 26 October.
She told the court: "I was sobbing... I felt really sick... I felt so dirty. After I had a shower, I still felt like I wasn't clean.
"I scrubbed and scrubbed like I was nearly scrubbing my skin off. I came out of the shower red."
Police said friends found the victim in a state of undress in the cab in a car park in St Mary's Road after searching for her.
She could not recall the attack, which was recorded on a camera inside the taxi, police said.
Landa, a licensed private hire driver, was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.
Det Con Emma Cooke said: "This was a vile attack on a woman who was clearly in a very vulnerable state that evening.
"We know that this incident will have an impact on how women and young girls may view licensed taxi drivers in Southampton going forward, but we want to reiterate that the vast majority of taxi drivers are genuine.
"If in seeing today's verdict, you too believe you may have been a victim of sexual advances made by Hardeep Landa whilst being a passenger in his private hire vehicle, we would please implore you to come forward."
Phil Bates, licensing manager at Southampton City Council, said: "Southampton City Council led the way in mandating cameras in taxis... and we remain one of a small number of councils to do so."
