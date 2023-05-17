Hampshire Constabulary PC found guilty of gross misconduct
- Published
A police officer committed gross misconduct by pursuing a relationship with a "vulnerable" woman he met while on duty, a disciplinary panel found.
Dominic Green, a former PC on the Isle of Wight, met the woman when he stopped the untaxed car she was driving in 2019, a tribunal heard.
He used her details to contact her and performed a sex act on her.
He then tried to dissuade her from participating in the investigation against him.
The tribunal at Aldershot Police Station heard the relationship between Green and the woman, who was a model, was an evolving one "over a period of many months" and that "must therefore have involved a degree of planning/predatory steps with the malign intent of sexual gratification".
Barnabas Branston, representing Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, told the hearing Green contacted the woman from his mobile phone and engaged in "inappropriate and flirty correspondence", including asking her for a "bath selfie" and referring to "how attractive she looked in her modelling shots in swimwear and underwear".
The panel heard Green knew the woman was vulnerable as she had told him she was suffering from depression.
"The officer's conduct has significantly crossed the line of acceptable behaviour into the realms of gross misconduct," Mr Branston said.
The woman, who has not been identified to protect her identity, told the hearing that she had agreed to meet Green in his hatchback car outside her home at about 02:00 BST on a summer night.
She said the two began kissing and he undid her trousers before she decided she did not want things to go any further.
A spokesman for Hampshire Police said the panel found that Green would have been dismissed from the force had he not already resigned.
