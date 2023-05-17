Cheap blood pressure drug could treat acne, Southampton study finds
- Published
A cheap drug, used to treat high blood pressure, could help thousands of women suffering from persistent acne, according to a new study.
More than 400 women took part in the trials led by researchers at the University of Southampton.
Those taking spironolactone saw a huge improvement after 12 weeks, the study found.
Researchers said the drug works by reducing the main hormone that leads to the development of acne.
"The results showed that the women taking spironolactone saw a significant improvement in their acne after 12 and 24 weeks compared to those on the placebo," said Prof Miriam Santer, GP and co-lead of the trial.
She said spironolactone could offer an alternative to antibiotics for many women with persistent acne to use alongside topical acne treatments.
Kelly Cornick, 39, began suffering with severe acne in her teens and was prescribed creams and antibiotics, as well as the contraceptive pill to try and control it.
She said: "Nothing seemed to work. It might go away for a while but then it would flare up again."
The mother-of-three, from Dorset, said the effects were physical and psychological.
"It was embarrassing," she explained, adding: "People would stare and you almost feel that they're looking at you like you're dirty and don't wash properly.
She continued: "It used to get me down. I'm a confident person but my skin just took over how I felt a lot of the time."
Ms Cornick was told about the spironolactone for adult female acne (SAFA) trial by her dermatologist and contacted the trial team at Poole Hospital.
"Initially I started on the lower dose and there was an improvement," she said.
"I then went onto the higher dose and within about three months everything was gone, all the spots had disappeared,"
Since the trial, Ms Cornick has stayed on spironolactone and has been acne-free for more than two years.
She said: "I hope that other people will now be given this treatment as an option instead of just trying the antibiotics."
The study was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research.
