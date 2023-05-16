Operation Sceptre: Hampshire Constabulary joins national campaign
Efforts to tackle knife crime have intensified in a bid to improve early intervention, police said.
Hampshire Constabulary is joining a national week of action called Operation Sceptre.
The campaign aims to target knife crime and violence with increased police patrols, knife sweeps, engagement sessions and educating businesses.
Surrender bins have also been set up in police stations across the county for people to leave unwanted knives.
Insp Sarah Nicholson said: "Throughout this week, officers will be working relentlessly in all districts to tackle knife crime and violence as part of Operation Sceptre.
"Many young people carry a knife out of fear they might be harmed or because they're being pressured, but what they don't realise is that they are then at a greater risk of being injured or killed themselves, even if they're the ones carrying the knife.
"If you or someone you know may be carrying a knife then please contact the police, someone you trust who is an adult, a contact the charity Fearless anonymously."
Where can I find a surrender bin?
• Andover Police Station
• Aldershot Police Station
• Totland Close, Farnborough
• Havant Police Station, between 15 and 17th May from 08:00 to 20:00 BST
• Newport Police Station, Isle of Wight
• Southampton Central Police Station
• The Northern Police Investigation Centre, Basingstoke
• The Tythings, Yateley
Changes to legislation brought about by the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 mean it is now an offence to possess certain items like knuckledusters, throwing stars and zombie knives, even in private.
Other sections of the act include an updated definition of flick knives to reflect changes in weapon designs and the banning of private possession of flick knives and gravity knives.
Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Donna Jones said £3m in funding had been assigned to re-launching a Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) and a Violent Crime Task Force.
"Knife crime and associated serious harm has a devastating impact on families and communities," she said.
"The VRU is a multi-agency approach to make sure the root causes of serious violence are being identified and tackled head on.
"This plan of attack, combined with focused policing, ensures every opportunity is being taken to make our communities and our streets safer."
