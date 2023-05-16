Winchester: M3 motorway shuts southbound after van and a lorry crash

M3 southboundGoogle
Traffic is being driverted off the motorway onto the A272

A crash involving a van and a lorry has led to the closure of a stretch of the M3 in Hampshire.

The motorway is closed southbound between Junction 9 and Junction 11 near Winchester.

National Highways said traffic is being diverted off the motorway onto the A272 then through Twyford via the A31.

Drivers are being urged to allow extra time, re-route or delay their journeys. The motorway is not expected to reopen until mid afternoon.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the serious collision happened shortly after 10:40 BST.

