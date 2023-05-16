Winchester: M3 motorway shuts southbound after van and a lorry crash
- Published
A crash involving a van and a lorry has led to the closure of a stretch of the M3 in Hampshire.
The motorway is closed southbound between Junction 9 and Junction 11 near Winchester.
National Highways said traffic is being diverted off the motorway onto the A272 then through Twyford via the A31.
Drivers are being urged to allow extra time, re-route or delay their journeys. The motorway is not expected to reopen until mid afternoon.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the serious collision happened shortly after 10:40 BST.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.