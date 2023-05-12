Southampton teen admits causing boy's death in motorbike crash
- Published
A teenager has admitted causing the death of a 14-year-old boy by dangerous driving.
The victim, Layton Cashmore from Hedge End, Hampshire, was a pillion passenger on a motorbike which collided with a car in Hill Lane, Southampton, on 18 July 2022.
A 17-year-old Southampton boy, who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court.
He was remanded into youth custody to appear for sentencing on 23 June.
Previously, Layton Cashmore's family said he was "one of a kind, with the biggest heart".
In a statement, they said: "He left a mark on anyone who had the privilege to meet him. As a family we will never be the same."
Police said another 17-year-old, from Southampton, who was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and theft of a motor vehicle, would have no further action taken against him.
A third 17-year-old, also from Southampton, has been issued a summons for assisting an offender and is due to appear before Southampton magistrates on 23 May.
