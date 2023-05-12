Petersfield death: Woman charged with murdering mother
- Published
A woman has been charged with murdering her mother at the victim's home.
Anna Jones, 44, was found dead at her flat in Station Road, Petersfield, Hampshire, at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.
Bronwyn Jones, 25, of Jacaranda Road in Bordon, has been charged with murder, police said.
She appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody to appear at the city's crown court on Monday.
Another daughter paid tribute to Anna Jones in a statement released by the police.
She said: "I love my mum. She meant everything to me. She was my world.
"I love you so much, I will always miss you and you will always be in my heart. Rest in peace, Mummy."
Previously police appealed for witnesses who were in Station Road between 15:00 and 18:00 on Tuesday.
