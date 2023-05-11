Portsmouth council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson steps down
The leader of Portsmouth City Council has announced he is stepping down.
Gerald Vernon-Jackson has been in the role for 15 years across two spells, and 19 years as leader of the Liberal Democrat group.
He said he made the decision six months ago and was now heading towards semi-retirement but remains ward councillor for Milton and a member of the cabinet.
"It's been a privilege to serve this city as the leader of the council," Mr Vernon-Jackson said.
He will be succeeded as leader of the group by his fellow ward councillor and cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, Steve Pitt, who has previously served as his deputy.
The new leader of the council will be elected at the next meeting of the council on 16 May.
'Do a little less'
Mr Vernon-Jackson said. "There's never a good time to stand down but there's a brilliant and hard-working team running the council and they will continue to do a great job.
"I'm going to stay as a councillor but I'm looking to gradually reduce the amount of work I'm doing. I'm now over 60 and have realised I need to do a little less.'
Mr Vernon-Jackson was first elected to the city council in 2003, becoming leader a year later and holding the role until 2014 when the Conservative administration took control.
He resumed the position in 2018 when control switched back.
The Lib Dem group is the largest of all the political groups on the city council with 18 councillors but despite a gain at last week's election is still slightly short of an overall majority of the 42 seats.
Councillor Suzy Horton will continue as deputy leader of the council.
