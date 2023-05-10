Murder arrest after woman found dead in Petersfield
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another woman was found dead in Hampshire.
Officers discovered the body of the woman in her 40s at a property in Station Road, Petersfield, just before 20:00 BST on Tuesday.
The suspect, who is aged 25 and from Bordon, remains in custody, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Formal identification of the deceased is yet to take place. Her family is being supported by officers.
Det Ch Insp Emma Crute said: "We would be interested to hear from any potential witnesses who might have seen or heard something on Station Road yesterday between the hours of 3pm and 8pm.
"Any information could be useful, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.