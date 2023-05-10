Downing Street defends Rishi Sunak's helicopter flight to Southampton
A trip by Rishi Sunak via helicopter to Southampton and back to London was justifiable, Downing Street has said.
The Prime Minister took the flight to visit a pharmacy on Tuesday.
Mr Sunak told receptionists at Weston Lane Surgery he would be going on to visit his family in Southampton - the city where he grew up.
His official spokesman confirmed the trip was funded by the taxpayer, but said it made the most effective use of his busy schedule.
He said: "As you know, his transport will vary depending on his time, where he's going to make best use of both his time and an interest of the taxpayer.
"Obviously, there's a lot of pressure on his time and he wants to make the most effective use of that time, so sometimes being able to get to and from places quickly is the best use of his time."
Mr Sunak was promoting his policy of allowing pharmacists to prescribe medications for seven common ailments in a bid to free up GP appointments.
Two Range Rovers were seen picking him up after he got his blood pressure checked at the surgery.
Liberal Democrat climate change and transport spokeswoman, Wera Hobhouse, said: "Being the Prime Minister is not an excuse to use a private helicopter whenever you want.
"No politician should be above using public transport to get around the country - especially for a journey that would take little more than an hour.
"Rishi Sunak has seemingly abandoned the government's environmental responsibilities while throwing taxpayer money away so he can travel in luxury.
"This is just another example of him being wildly out of touch with the British people."
The Prime Minister has also been accused by Labour of "jetting around the country on taxpayers' money like an A-list celeb" for taking planes around England.
His environmental credentials were also questioned as he took flights from London to Blackpool and onwards to Darlington in January.
