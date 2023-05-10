Basingstoke-Winchester landslip: Passengers warned not to travel
South Western Railway (SWR) has issued a "do not travel" warning after rainfall caused a landslip on the line between Winchester and Basingstoke.
The landslip in Wallers Ash, between Winchester and Micheldever, happened on Tuesday shortly after 17:30 BST.
SWR has urged passengers not to travel between Southampton and Basingstoke throughout Wednesday.
The train firm said engineers were hoping to have the line cleared by Wednesday afternoon.
SWR said: "The knock-on impact will mean that services in this area are unlikely to recover until the end of the day, as trains and their crews will be displaced."
While the landslip is cleared a very limited rail replacement bus service will operate between Winchester and Basingstoke.
However, the train firm said that "due to the ongoing national shortage of bus drivers, there will not be enough buses to meet normal demand".
A limited number of services are running between London Waterloo and Weymouth, and London Waterloo and Portsmouth Harbour, diverting via Havant.
SWR said services between Bournemouth and London Waterloo were likely to be cancelled.
Services between Bournemouth and Winchester will run as normal. Passengers are being urged to check their journey before travelling.
