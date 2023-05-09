Landslip blocks rail line between Basingstoke and Winchester

South Western Railway trainPA Media
South Western Railway said services would be cancelled, delayed or revised

Rail services in part of Hampshire have been halted after a landslip.

All lines are affected between Basingstoke and Winchester as a result of the landslide near Wallers Ash.

South Western Railway said services on the line would be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Some services to Weymouth have been diverted via Havant, a company spokesperson said. Replacement buses are operating between Basingstoke and Winchester.

The disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.