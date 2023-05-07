Winchester restaurant offers free food to mark Coronation
- Published
An Indian restaurant has handed out free food to residents to mark the King's Coronation.
Chefs at Rimjhim in Winchester prepared meals for about 1,000 people.
Restaurant owner Mukit Ahmed Showquat said the initiative was a way to bless the King and make the community happy.
He and his team braved the rain on Saturday to deliver the meals to those who had gathered in Winchester Cathedral to watch the King's Coronation broadcast on a big screen.
Aaron Curtis, from Colden Common, was among those.
"It's good that these people are here to support those of us who have come out", he said.
Resident Andrew Loretto described the initiative as "a really lovely gesture".
Winchester was one of the several cities across the country where a big screen was set up to give residents the chance to watch the Coronation with their local community.
Despite the heavy rain that hit the city on Saturday, dozens of people flocked to the cathedral for the event.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.