Gosport church hall fire investigated as possible arson
- Published
A fire at a derelict church hall in Gosport is being investigated as possible arson, police have said.
It broke out at St Thomas' Church Hall, on Elson Road, at about 19:20 BST on Saturday.
Hampshire Police said the building was badly damaged, but no injuries were reported.
Peter Chegwyn, the leader of Gosport Borough Council, said councillors had previously raised concerns about the site.
Writing on Facebook, he said they had warned church authorities about a potential risk of fire after children were believed to have broken into the building.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said it received multiple reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the hall on Saturday evening.
Witnesses have been urged to contact police.
