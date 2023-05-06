Penny Mordaunt first woman to present sword to King
- Published
An MP is the first woman to have ever presented the Jewelled Sword of Offering to a British Monarch.
Lord President of the Council and Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt presented it to King Charles III during his coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
The sword was briefly clipped to the King's coronation sword belt and then after a proclamation by the archbishop.
The King then stepped forward and offered up the sword.
It was then placed on the altar and redeemed with "redemption money" by Ms Mordaunt.
She carried the sword without its scabbard for the rest of the ceremony.
The Jewelled Sword of Offering symbolises royal power and being able to decide between good and evil.
At the start of the Coronation Ms Mordaunt had carried the 17th-century Sword of State in the procession through Westminster Abbey and she held it until it was exchanged for the Jewelled Sword of Offering.
Several people took to social media to praise Ms Mordaunt's upper body strength and composure.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
A Twitter user wrote "regardless of political persuasion Penny Mordaunt has been really impressive".
Another person praised her personal trainer while TV presenter Dan Walker suggested "get her in the Olympics".
A number of MPs also praised her conduct.
Labour MP Chris Bryant said Ms Mordaunt was "mightier than the sword" while Labour MP Emily Thornberry tweeted: "Got to say it, Penny Mordaunt looks damn fine! The sword bearer steals the show."
Earlier this week Ms Mordaunt told BBC Radio Solent the Sword of State was "very heavy" but she was "able to handle it" drawing on her past training as a Royal Navy reserve.
On Saturday social media users also praised her outfit which Ms Mordaunt described as "modern" but with "a nod to the historic past".
Last year Ms Mordaunt was tasked with officially announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.