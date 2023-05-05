Local elections 2023: Woman in mask turned away at polling station
An immunosuppressed woman who could not vote because she did not want to risk removing her face mask says she is being discriminated against.
Andrea Barrett attempted to cast her vote at Eastleigh Masonic Centre in Hampshire on Thursday but says she was turned away.
She said the "omission of reasonable adjustments for the clinically vulnerable" was a "sign of contempt".
Eastleigh Borough Council said proxy or postal votes could have been used.
This year's local elections required voters to show photo ID. The Electoral Commission says when voting in person staff members will request to see the ID and check that it looks like the person presenting it.
Ms Barrett said she brought her ID, along with a video of her putting on her mask.
She told the BBC: "Everyone should be allowed to vote safely in person.
"No risk assessment was done by the Electoral Commission for people like myself who are clinically vulnerable, or even for the elderly.
"They wouldn't turn away someone in a wheelchair, and that's a comparable aid to a mask that allows someone who is likewise disabled the freedom to exist equitably in society.
"There should be reasonable adjustments for every impacted group in the equality impact assessments local authorities have to complete for elections.
"The omission of reasonable adjustments for clinically vulnerable in guidelines is a sign of contempt from the government and needs rectifying.
"I am sick of the systemic discrimination and am pushing for the guidance to be updated to include reasonable adjustments for the clinically vulnerable before the next general election."
'Right to vote'
A spokesperson for Eastleigh Borough Council apologised to Ms Barrett, but said voters wearing a face-coverings were "requested to remove it very briefly so that identification can be verified against their ID documents".
They said they "tried to reach out to the resident to help in arranging either an emergency proxy vote", or to "provide alternative arrangements to allow her to lower her mask outdoors whilst observing social distancing".
In response to Ms Barrett's complaint, the Electoral Commission said it would be factoring in voters' experiences when it came to evaluate its photo ID policy.
The Clinically Vulnerable Families group said: "We shouldn't be expected to rely on proxy or postal voting. Not everyone wants to.
"We all should have the right to vote *safely* in person. We should not choose between our right to life and right to vote."
It asked for "reasonable adjustments" for all mask wearing people "so they can participate in our democracy without fear of harm or discrimination".
