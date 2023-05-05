Local elections 2023: No big changes in Hampshire so far as results come in
- Published
Results have started to come in for the local elections in Hampshire - so far not much has changed.
A handful of councils have been counting overnight with results declared in the early hours of Friday.
In Eastleigh, the Liberal Democrats, who have been running the council for 29 years, easily held control.
The Conservatives held Rushmoor and Havant. There was no change in Hart and Portsmouth, both remain under no overall control.
In Portsmouth, major parties were licking their wounds after a surge from Independents.
The Conservatives suffered heavy defeats, Labour failed to make the gains they had hoped for and although the Lib Dems fared better they did not win overall control.
The Portsmouth Independents group have said they will allow councillors to vote freely on each issue.
Another Independent candidate was former Labour group leader Cal Corkery who was re-elected even though he was expelled from the party.
In Eastleigh, the Lib Dems gained one seat from the Independent group and will continue running the council for the next four years.
Leader Keith House said: "We are pleased we got a great result. We have a lot of work to do and just keep on doing it."
Results for the rest of the county are expected later as many counts are not taking place until Friday morning.
It was the first election in England to require photo ID.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.