Southampton water supplies disrupted after main bursts
- Published
Water supplies in parts of Southampton have been lost following a burst main.
Southern Water said homes in the SO16 and SO17 areas were cut off when the main burst in Stoneham Lane in the early hours.
Engineers worked overnight and supplies "should now be returning".
Residents have also been warned they may experience low pressure and discolouration, which is "completely normal" in these cases of disruption, Southern Water added.
