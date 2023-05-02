Southampton water supplies disrupted after main bursts

Hand reaching across a sink below a windowGetty Images
Residents have been warned they may experience low pressure and discolouration

Water supplies in parts of Southampton have been lost following a burst main.

Southern Water said homes in the SO16 and SO17 areas were cut off when the main burst in Stoneham Lane in the early hours.

Engineers worked overnight and supplies "should now be returning".

Residents have also been warned they may experience low pressure and discolouration, which is "completely normal" in these cases of disruption, Southern Water added.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Southern Water

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.