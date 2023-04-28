Newtown Common: Roof destroyed in boarding school fire
A fire has destroyed the roof of a building at a private school in Hampshire.
Crews were called at about midday on Thursday to Horris Hill Preparatory School in Newtown Common.
More than 50 firefighters fought the blaze at its height but were unable to save the roof of a boarding house, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said.
Forfar Education, which owns the school, has been asked to comment.
Crews and vehicles from 11 Hampshire fire stations as well as firefighters from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the three-storey building, which is covered in scaffolding.
The fire was first reported as smoke was issuing from a loft, HIWFRS said.
Local residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke in the area.
The blaze was declared to be over at 19:30 BST but firefighters continued inspections throughout the night to check for hotspots.
