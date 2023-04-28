South Western Railway restores timetable after fuel issue
Some train services across the south and west of England have been restored following a week of disruption.
South Western Railway (SWR) has reinstated its full timetable for services in the Basingstoke, Exeter, Romsey, Salisbury and Yeovil areas.
These services were reduced last Friday after diesel engines were found clogged with biofuel.
The company apologised for the disruption and said the issue remained under investigation.
SWR previously found a fault in much of its diesel fleet at depots in Exeter and Salisbury.
The issue caused fuel filters on a number of trains' engines to become blocked, impacting their acceleration and speed, the company said.
In a new statement, SWR said fuel tanks at the depot had been deep cleaned, allowing all services to be restored.
Neil Drury, SWR's engineering director, said the firm believed the issue was related to the contamination of diesel fuel.
"It was a difficult decision to amend our timetables and we have worked hard to restore services as quickly as we can," he added.
