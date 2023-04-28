Dawid Such death: Three jailed for Southampton stab murder
Three men who stabbed a 19-year-old to death outside his home have been jailed for murder.
Dawid Such died after being attacked on his driveway in Swaythling, Southampton, on 24 July last year.
Ken Mulangala, 20, Cleohurtz Onyeasi, 21, and Donovan Thomas, 36, were all found guilty at Winchester Crown Court of murder and received life sentences.
Thomas was given a minimum term of 27 years, while Mulangala and Onyeasi must each serve at least 23 years in jail.
Hampshire police said the killers were were drug dealers in a county lines gang operating between London and Southampton.
Mulangala, Onyeasi and Thomas attacked Mr Such outside his home in Langhorn Road at about 12:20 BST, leaving him with stab wounds to the back, leg, abdomen and arm.
In a victim personal statement read to the court, Mr Such's mother Karolina said: "The death of my child has caused my life to come to a halt.
"Nothing makes sense for me anymore. I only feel emptiness, grief, suffering, melancholy. My days begin and end with crying."
Det Chf Insp Rod Kenny said Mr Such's death was a "senseless tragedy".
"Those found responsible for killing Dawid acted in a co-ordinated and pre-planned manner where they gave no regard for him or those who now live their lives without him," he added.
Jordan Matthews, 21, of Estridge Close, Bursledon, was handed a three-year sentence for assisting an offender.
Matthews was cleared of murder and failing to provide a password, PIN or code to allow access to an electronic or digital device.
Martin Bell, 47, of Le Marechal Avenue, Bursledon, was found not guilty of joint enterprise murder.
The jury found a sixth man, Billy McIntyre, 24, of Millbrook Road East, Southampton, was found not guilty of assisting an offender.
