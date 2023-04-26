M27 westbound: Delay warning after boat involved in crash
Drivers are being warned of delays after a crash involving a boat led to the the partial closure of the M27 in Hampshire.
The crash happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 7 at Hedge End and J5 at Southampton Airport.
Pictures from the scene showed wreckage from the boat and a van near the central reservation.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said no one was injured.
National Highways said delays of over 40 minutes had been reported with the carriageway expected to fully reopen by 10:00 BST.
