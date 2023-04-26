Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary surpasses recruitment target
- Published
A police force has surpassed a government target by recruiting more than 600 new officers since 2020.
The 2019 Conservative manifesto promised 20,000 additional police officers would be taken on in England and Wales by the end of March 2023.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Donna Jones said her force was set a target of 498, which she decided to increase to 600.
Hampshire Constabulary now has 3,403 officers - up from 2,775 in March 2020.
However, this is still less than the 3,750 officers the force said it had in March 2010.
There are also concerns that a high proportion of officers are now relatively new and inexperienced.
But Ms Jones said these extra 600 officers were just "the first step" in increasing police numbers in her patch.
"I have since announced another 50 will be recruited in the coming year as part of my 2023/24 budget plan," she said.
"But I want to go further, I want to get to 1,000 as quickly as we possibly can.
"Both the chief constable and I are resolute in our mission to strengthen local policing teams who connect with their communities."
The latest police recruitment figures have been released for forces across the country.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.