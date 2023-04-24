Farlington: Delay warning after crash shuts westbound A27
A crash has led to the closure of a stretch of the A27 in Hampshire.
The road is closed westbound between the A2030 at Farlington and the Hilsea interchange at junction 12 of the M27.
National Highways says diversions are in place via the A2030 with drivers being urged to allow extra time, re-route or even delay their journey.
Several miles of congestion approaching the closure from Havant has been reported as well as delays on the A3 (M) southbound.
Police have been contacted for more details.
