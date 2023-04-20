Portchester: Murder arrest after woman found dead at property
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead.
The 45-year-old's body was found at a property on The Crossway in Portchester, Hampshire, after police were called at 09:58 BST on Monday.
Hampshire Constabulary said inquiries were ongoing and that detectives were trying to establish whether there were any suspicious circumstances.
A 43-year-old man from Somerset was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed until 17 July.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.