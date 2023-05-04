Three ways the south is celebrating the King's Coronation
- Published
Over the Coronation weekend there are hundreds of events across the South to mark the occasion.
Neighbours and communities have been encouraged to host street parties on 7 May to celebrate together.
This will be followed by The Big Help Out on 8 May, where people are invited to try volunteering or join in with work to support the local area.
From street parties to clean-ups, the BBC spoke to people about the events they are planning across the region.
Peartree Church in Portsmouth will be hosting a street party on Sunday in partnership with St Marks Church.
Churchwarden Pat Hawkins said it would be "a chance for us to meet people that we might not otherwise meet and a time to celebrate a special occasion".
Ahead of the Coronation weekend, the church has decorated the area with royal-themed yarn bombing.
"Our yarn bombing was an idea from a church member after seeing it at a festival last year," Mr Hawkins said.
"It gave us a chance to ask local groups to contribute. The Knit and Natter group, our Meet up Mondays, local Guides and Brownies all got involved.
"Church members and friends used up their yarn stash too."
The church also held street parties for the Platinum Jubilee and the Queen's 90th birthday.
For those looking for a different kind of Coronation celebration, a beach party will be held in Southsea on Sunday.
The Shivery Bites, an all-year round swimming group, will be hosting the event, which will feature swimming and races near Eastney Beach.
Shivery swimmer Deborah Williams said: "We will start with a bracing dip in the sea, and God Save the King sing song.
"We're having beach games including a beach race where teams will run along dressed in a cloak, crown, orb and sceptre before reaching their throne, finishing with a slick of lipstick for silliness.
"The Coronation is a good excuse to hold a fun get-together."
Cherwell Collective, a Oxford-based group aiming to reduce food waste and increase wellbeing, will be holding a litter picking event in Park Hill recreation ground in Kidlington on Monday.
Founder and managing director Dr Emily Connally said: "The goal for all of our large events is to normalise sustainable celebrations, because that's how we want people to come together, sustainably.
"This year we are also trying to honour HM King Charles III's climate legacy by really emphasizing that he has also asked us to take on these values and live different and has set the pace to do so."
After the litter picking event, there will be an unveiling of a statue dedicated to King Charles III.
The statue, made from waste and repurposed materials, will be in the shape of a unicorn with reference to the royal coat of arms.
Dr Connally said: "We will have a piper play and the deputy lieutenant will unveil this sculpture, which has been made with no fewer than 60 people's help including dozens of people planting plants directly into the sculpture."
