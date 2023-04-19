Mark Noke death: Two more arrests over flat stabbing death
Published
Two more men have been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a 64-year-old man was stabbed to death in his flat.
Mark Noke was found dead at the home in Warburton Road, Southampton, just after 01:00 GMT on 25 February.
Two men, aged 21 and 28, from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody.
Eight men have already been held on suspicion of murder and bailed.
One of the murder suspects and five other people have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and bailed.
