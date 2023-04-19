Southampton v Spurs: Police release images in appeal
Police investigating clashes between football fans in Southampton last month have released images of 10 people they want to trace.
Twenty-two people have already been arrested over disorder that followed Southampton's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on 18 March.
Police were called to Terminus Terrace, Southampton, amid reports of chairs, tables and glasses being thrown.
A 61-year-old man from Bursledon was taken to hospital with facial injuries.
The force said it believed those involved had been at St Mary's Stadium and were making their way out of the city when the trouble occurred.
It is appealing for help to trace the 10 men pictured as part of its inquiries.
