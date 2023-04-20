New low-carbon freight train runs from Southampton to Scotland
A new low-carbon daily freight train is carrying containers from Southampton to Scotland.
The Freightliner service uses a form of hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) to power the 750m-long train.
It runs from Southampton Port up to Crewe on the new fuel instead of diesel, before carrying on into Scotland on electric.
Louise Ward, Freightliner safety and sustainability director, said: "We think this is the first of many."
"We're running a low carbon, end-to-end solution for that particular customer on that route," she added.
Just under one in three containers passing through the docks in Southampton goes by rail - that number has not changed much in 20 years but the ambition is to push it higher, BBC South's Transport Correspondent Paul Clifton said.
He added rail was already by far the greenest form of land transport for containers but financially it only stacks up against lorries heading up the A34 on long journeys.
