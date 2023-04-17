In pictures: Thousands celebrate Vaisakhi in Southampton

the Nagar Kirtan procession in SouthamptonPA Media
The procession in Southampton is attended by thousands of people each year

Communities have come together to mark one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.

Vaisakhi was celebrated by thousands of people in Southampton on Sunday.

Residents lined the streets as they took part in the traditional Nagar Kirtans procession.

The spring festival, which happens in April every year, is a day to celebrate 1699 - the year when Sikhism was born as a collective faith.

To celebrate Vaisakhi, Sikhs visit places of worship called Gudwaras and enjoy parades and special processions.

PA Media
A Sikh martial arts demonstration was given outside the Gurdwara Nanaksar in Southampton
PA Media
People of all ages took part in the Nagar Kirtans procession
PA Media
Vaisakhi has been a harvest festival in Punjab - an area of northern India - for a long time
PA Media
Many people enjoyed parades and the special procession through the streets
PA Media
People swept the road in front of the Panj Pyare as they took part in the procession in Southampton
PA Media
Vaisakhi happens in April every year
PA Media
The event in Southampton is one of the many Nagar Kirtans processions held around the world

