In pictures: Thousands celebrate Vaisakhi in Southampton
- Published
Communities have come together to mark one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.
Vaisakhi was celebrated by thousands of people in Southampton on Sunday.
Residents lined the streets as they took part in the traditional Nagar Kirtans procession.
The spring festival, which happens in April every year, is a day to celebrate 1699 - the year when Sikhism was born as a collective faith.
To celebrate Vaisakhi, Sikhs visit places of worship called Gudwaras and enjoy parades and special processions.
