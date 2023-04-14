Romsey care home workers ran away from clients - report
Staff at a care home for people with learning disabilities and autism reportedly ran away from disruptive clients or held plastic pipes to protect themselves, a report has said.
Timaru care home in Romsey, Hampshire, has been placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Inspectors said residents were at risk of harm because staff had not been properly trained.
Home owner Liaise said it had taken "robust action" on the CQC's findings.
The CQC gave the home "inadequate" ratings for safety, effectiveness and leadership.
It said it had only one permanent carer and was trying to recruit more workers to replace agency staff.
Inspectors said a member of staff had reported agency workers were "scared to work with service users".
'Sewage smell'
The staff member added: "Sometimes people stay in different rooms [or] lock doors. Seen some agency holding plastic pipes for protection from service users or running away."
The CQC report said: "People were placed at risk of significant harm because staff were not properly trained to meet their needs."
It added: "On numerous occasions during our inspection we found staff failing to engage with people whilst sitting on chairs looking at their mobile phones."
Inspectors found a sewage smell in a resident's room and also reported mould, falling panels and a slippery floor.
A staff member said paid-for activities such as swimming could not be provided due to a lack of staff and vehicles, the CQC reported.
It said the manager reported: "We employ staff and then they leave pretty much straight away."
Service provider Liaise (South) operates 12 care homes, nine of which are rated "good" by the CQC.
In a statement, it said: "The safety and well-being of the people we support and our staff are our top priorities and we are disappointed when we fall below our high standards.
"Like most providers in the sector, recruitment and retention of staff is a key priority for Liaise.
"Where we use agency staff in our support services we ensure we work with the highest quality people possible."
