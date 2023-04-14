Cost of living: Energy bill hike could make Petersfield delicatessen 'unviable'
- Published
The manager of a delicatessen says running her business is getting "tougher and tougher" due to the cost of living crisis.
Antonia Troth, of Madeleine's Deli in Petersfield, Hampshire, has already closed a branch in Midhurst due to rising costs.
She told the BBC it was a "horrible thing to have to do".
The government has said businesses will benefit from discounts in its latest support package.
Up until the end of March, businesses had their costs limited under the government's energy bill relief scheme.
But that has now been replaced with a new scheme, which sees firms get a discount on wholesale prices, rather than costs being capped.
Madeleine's Deli has been operating since 2015 and employs 26 full and part-time staff.
'Unviable'
It uses several fridges to maintain fresh food which cannot be switched off, and ovens are used throughout the day to produce pastries and hot food.
Ms Troth said the lifting of the energy cap will potentially make the business "unviable".
"Three years ago we were paying about £600 a month for our electricity, and that covered everything," she said.
"Last year the bills rose and rose to the point where they were three times the amount."
She described the government's cap as "enormously helpful", but that she was now "looking at a bill that is three and a half to four times more than we were paying originally when we first opened".
"That makes quite a difference to a small independent business," she said.
Ms Troth said she had been forced to change some recipes and put up prices.
"We're very much involved in the community and we love being part of a community, and that is also an emotional part of it," she added.
A spokesperson for the government said: "Companies large and small will benefit from the baseline discount through our new energy bills scheme and do not need to apply for it.
"A higher level of support will be provided to the most energy and trade intensive businesses of all sizes."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.