Andover: Motorbike rider killed in crash with lorry

The crash happened on East Portway, which runs through a business park in Andover

A motorcyclist has died after his bike collided with a lorry.

The crash happened on East Portway in Andover, Hampshire, on Wednesday at about 22:20 BST.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Andover, died at the scene. Police said his family are being supported by specialist officers

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has appealed for witnesses and a man on a bicycle who stopped to help the motorcyclist to come forward.

