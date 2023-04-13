Andover: Motorbike rider killed in crash with lorry
A motorcyclist has died after his bike collided with a lorry.
The crash happened on East Portway in Andover, Hampshire, on Wednesday at about 22:20 BST.
The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Andover, died at the scene. Police said his family are being supported by specialist officers
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has appealed for witnesses and a man on a bicycle who stopped to help the motorcyclist to come forward.
